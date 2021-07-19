Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. 2,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,969. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Pamela R. Klyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.81 per share, with a total value of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

