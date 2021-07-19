PDT Partners LLC Acquires 6,519 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cannae by 11.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Cannae by 32.1% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cannae by 9.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

