PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,607 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Brightcove at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.85 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $25.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $518.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

