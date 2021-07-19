PDT Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,670,000 after buying an additional 420,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $10,653,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $4,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 101,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NX stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a market cap of $795.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

