PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Jay Sussman sold 13,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $713,802.63. Insiders have sold a total of 184,256 shares of company stock worth $12,634,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.