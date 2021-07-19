PDT Partners LLC Sells 30,611 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,611 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $103,587,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 954,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 240,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $119.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

