PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 930,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,194 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $8,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

NYSE SJI opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.