PDT Partners LLC Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 68.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter worth $303,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.29 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.