Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,566 shares during the period. Pegasystems makes up 11.0% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $588,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock worth $1,296,016. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,904. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

