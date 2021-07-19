PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Short Interest Up 40.3% in June

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 279,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PNNT stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $441.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

