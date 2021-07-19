Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,356 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $18,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $84.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

