Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,024. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $254.21. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other ResMed news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,525 shares of company stock worth $8,740,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

