Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,526. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.