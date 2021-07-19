Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.62. 6,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

