Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $7.45 on Monday, reaching $425.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386,322. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.55 and a 1 year high of $439.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.