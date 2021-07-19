Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,199 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total value of $27,013,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,297,020 shares of company stock worth $755,857,426 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $5.11 on Monday, reaching $336.05. The stock had a trading volume of 232,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,758,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67. The company has a market cap of $952.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.