Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Position Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Perion Network were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Perion Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 29.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $4,983,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 107.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

PERI stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.75 million, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

