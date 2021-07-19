Perritt Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coda Octopus Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.98. 233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The firm has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 54,382 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $492,157.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,263,104 shares in the company, valued at $20,481,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 3,963 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $34,478.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,944 shares of company stock valued at $750,751. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

