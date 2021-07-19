Perritt Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DLH makes up 2.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DLH were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLHC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in DLH by 6.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 184,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.99.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC).

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.