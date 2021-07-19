Perritt Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.54. 454,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,996,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

