Perritt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hennessy Advisors were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,722. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 23.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

