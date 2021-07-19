Perritt Capital Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. 182,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,899. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.