Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Update

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAIC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Petra Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

