Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Financial Review

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phunware and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.38%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than CompuMed.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 12.09, indicating that its share price is 1,109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -339.41% -917.94% -65.40% CompuMed 9.67% 22.21% 12.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $10.00 million 7.45 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.81 CompuMed $5.27 million 1.66 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phunware.

Summary

Phunware beats CompuMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. The company also engages the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; and offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

