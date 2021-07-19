Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.