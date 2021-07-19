PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $101,972.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00767241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,661,986 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

