PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:PHK opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

