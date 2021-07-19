Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $15.19 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

