Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $657,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 203,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.