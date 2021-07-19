Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55.
About Pipestone Energy
