Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.69 on Monday. Pipestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

