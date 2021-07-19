Pirate Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $541,515.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $381.93 million and approximately $541,515.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00006726 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00300772 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00125528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00158678 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 184,325,966 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

