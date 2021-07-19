Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Down 54.6% in June

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $2.69 on Monday. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 10.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

