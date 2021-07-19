Pizza 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,570.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $1.23 million and $2,570.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.01335777 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

