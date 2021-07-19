Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Plains GP by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Plains GP by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 85,435 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $5,122,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

