Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.99. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -333.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,289,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.