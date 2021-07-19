PlayFuel One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.18 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00771433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

