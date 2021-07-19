PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlotX has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $336,430.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00793800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

