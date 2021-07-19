Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.