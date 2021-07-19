Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Sells $152,640.00 in Stock

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00.

PSTV stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

