PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) General Counsel Sells 8,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00.

NASDAQ:PMVP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,205. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -14.08. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

