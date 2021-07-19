Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $2.98 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Raymond James comprises about 1.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $128.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.23. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

