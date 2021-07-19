Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $6.85 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000. Global Payments comprises 4.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN opened at $194.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

