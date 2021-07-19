Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $109.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

