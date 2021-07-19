Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 7,477 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

