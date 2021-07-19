Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $192,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.68 on Monday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

