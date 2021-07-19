Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1,087.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,872 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

AAT stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

