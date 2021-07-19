Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $96.17 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

