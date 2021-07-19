Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $70,306,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,095,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,178,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CALX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.