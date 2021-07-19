Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 12,593 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $8,825,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 52.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 16,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 188,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 671,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,244,000 after purchasing an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $85,110.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,285 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.90.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.11 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

