Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

